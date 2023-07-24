Manchester United got their pre-season preparations well underway and are currently on their tour of the USA as they get ready for the new Premier League campaign. On Saturday United took on League rivals Arsenal at the Met Life Stadium in New Jersey in a 2-0 win and it was here where long time fan Julia Roberts watched the Red Devils.

Given Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola’s reaction to her past visit to Old Trafford, this one must have left him less than happy. United posted picture’s on their social media account where the Hollywood actress posed with manager Erik ten Hag with a replica jersey with ‘Julia’ on the back. She also took pictures with a few other players, in Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. ⭐️🤝🔴



So good to see Julia Roberts once again following Saturday's game! 📸#MUFC || #MUTOUR23 pic.twitter.com/9eksp8Lqn5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2023 Guardiola famously said the he would be a at failure at City even if he brings three consecutive Champions League trophies to the Etihad - because his team were once snubbed by his long-time idol Roberts.

But the Spanish manager finally got recognition from the Pretty Women star after she took to Instagram to congratulate her long-time admirer after their Champions League final win over Inter Milan in May. World Cup winner, Lisandro Martinez said on Instagram ‘such a delight to meet you, Julia Roberts.’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisandro Martinez (@lisandromartinezzz) No doubt, this will be a tough pill for Guardiola to swallow.