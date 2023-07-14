Life as a Tottenham Hotspur fan is hard, but finally their supporters have to something to shout about as they’ve finally come out on top. Well, sort of. In a study conducted by SeatPick (seatpick.com), Spurs were found to receive the most abuse among Premier League (EPL) teams on Twitter during the 2023/2024 season.

The experts at SeatPick took to Twitter to carry out a sentiment analysis research task, analysing all tweets mentioning each 2022/2023 Premier League team’s main Twitter account. They then created a total score out of 10, by analysing swear words and negative tweets towards the team. The research found that Spurs scored a Twitter abuse score of 9.5/10 or 95%. A staggering total of 2106 negative swear words were used in tweets containing Tottenham Hotspur, with the average number of swear words per 100 posts or comments standing at 2.2.

It was indeed a difficult season for Spurs fans as the star-studded team finished way down in eighth. For reference, Liverpool were seen to have a mostly forgettable season but finished in fifth place on 67 points, seven ahead of Spurs on 60. The second most cursed team on the list was Leeds United. Though Leeds were relegated after finishing second last on the EPL table, they still could not pip Spurs. Leeds were a distant second with a Twitter abuse score of 8.6 or 80%. The club has 1987 negative swear words used in tweets about Leeds on Twitter.

Rounding out the ‘podium’ were Everton. Having just escaped relegation after finishing fourth from bottom, the Merseyside outfit were battling it out for survival for the whole season. Their performance this season saw the insults hurled by loyal and rival fans, as they returned a Twitter abuse score of 8 or 80%. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Brentford received the least amount of abuse on Twitter