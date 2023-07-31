Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea have found themselves involved in the transfer saga involving Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. After completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds are keen to add to their squad as they look to challenge Manchester City for the league title.

According to reports in the UK, Jurgen Klopp has turned his head towards Mbappe, whom Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to off load with a year to go on his contract. The Reds have reportedly offered to take the France captain on loan for the season, but it remains to been seen if PSG will accept that. Klopp is said to have made contact with Mbappe’s agent and mother Fayza Lamari over a move.

As IOL Sport reported last week, PSG would prefer to cash in on the striker to prevent him leaving for nothing next year. Further reports claim Todd Boehly and Chelsea are also keen to bring the star forward to London, but without Champions League football, that’s unlikely to happen. Real Madrid, who remain keen on the player, are in no rush. According to French broadcaster RMC Sport, the PSG are expecing a “low and insulting offer” for the player. Madrid, though, would prefer to sign him for nothing next year and believe they will get their way.

Saudi club Al Hilal have had a world record offer accepted by PSG, but Mbappe has simply blue ticked them and has no intention of making the move. Back in the Premier League, Manchester City have not been able to complete the deal for Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol got the “Here we go” treatment from football journalist Fabrizio Romano two weeks ago, but the deal remains incomplete. Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have since entered the race for the highly rated defender.

Erik ten Hag’s United last week completed the deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, and he impressed in their friendly defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. The need for a striker also looks to have been concluded with the club reaching an agreement with Atalanta for the services of Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund. Where will Harry Kane play next season? No one knows. Bayern Munich have been trying to lure the England captain to the Bundesliga, and according to reports, it looks like they’re close to reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it remains to be seen if Kane wants the move as he’s so close to Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record. Another Harry who could be on the move is Manchester United’s Maguire, who was recently stripped of the club captaincy in favour of Bruno Fernandes. The club are reported to have rejected an offer from West Ham United. Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson have followed the money and confirmed moves to the Saudi Pro League, and more are expected to follow.