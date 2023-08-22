Independent Online
Tuesday, August 22, 2023

WATCH: Manchester City to be without manager Pep Guardiola for a spell after successful back surgery

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola celebrates at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola will remain in Barcelona while he recovers from the operation and is expected to miss Manchester City's matches against Sheffield United this Sunday and Fulham on September 2. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City's next two matches after a "routine operation" on his back Tuesday, the Premier League champions announced.

City said their treble-winning manager had been suffering from "severe back pain for some time" and flew out to Barcelona for "emergency" yet "routine" surgery.

The Spanish boss will remain in Barcelona while he recovers from the operation and is expected to miss City's matches against Sheffield United this Sunday and Fulham on September 2, with assistant manager Juanma Lillo taking temporary charge in his absence.

City expect Guardiola, 52, to be back on the touchline after the international break for their visit to West Ham on September 16.

A Manchester City statement said: "Pep Guardiola has today (Tuesday) undergone a routine operation on a back problem.

"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

"In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep's return.

"He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon."

AFP

