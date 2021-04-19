’Who is the specialist in failure now?’ Fans react after Jose Mourinho is sacked once again

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN – Jose Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham boss on Monday morning which left Twitter buzzing. As the news was hardly surprising, some saw the lighter side of it. The self-proclaimed “special one” paid the price as Spurs have been struggling for consistency this season, currently finding themselves seventh in the league and five points adrift of the top four with six games remaining. The 58-year-old took charge of Spurs in November 2019 following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and whilst they did churn out some good displays under his leadership, they failed to show any significant signs of improvement, nor did they look like a side that was capable of challenging for major trophies. ALSO READ: WATCH: Some Jose Mourinho’s best moments in charge of Tottenham Hotspur It looks to be an interesting next few months ahead for Spurs and the club will have to appoint their next manager, knowing that the future of striker Harry Kane is up in the air.

Kane was one of the players who paid tribute to his former boss on Twitter.

Thank you for everything Boss. A pleasure to have worked together. I wish you all the best for your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/n3MLECMdC1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 19, 2021

Speculation has emerged that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss lost his job after protesting Tottenham’s decision to join the controversial proposed European Super League.

ALSO READ: Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers contenders to replace Jose Mourinho

However, reliable football pundits Fabrizio Romano and Ian Dennis have since stated that Mourinho lost his job purely due to his club’s less than spectacular results which has seen them win just one out of their last five league games.

José Mourinho sacking is not linked to Super League... and he’s never refused to take training today. He’s been fired because of results and no nothing else. ⚪️🚫 #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

Others on the Twittersphere opted to see the funnier side of things as Spurs became the first major club that “the Special One” managed where he did not win a trophy.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho: The fired one

Jose Mourinho being sacked by his 3rd team in a row... Who’s the ‘specialist is failure’ now?



Karma is a b*tch. pic.twitter.com/hTsPYQ6Kqr — Bhavs (@bhavss14) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho won a trophy at every club he managed... every club except Tottenham Hotspur. — Max ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans were not hesitant to boast about the fact that Mourinho’s first and last loss as Spurs manager was against their beloved club.

Jose Mourinho lost his first & last game for Spurs to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer



What a PE Teacher 😁 pic.twitter.com/hS2GIQMKZU — 🥷🏽ToTo🌊 (@UTDkingsley) April 19, 2021

@eshlinv

IOL Sport