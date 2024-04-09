7 moments that stood out during the weekend’s DStv Premiership action

By Mthobisi Nozulela IOL Sport’s Mthobisi Nozulela looks at seven moments from the weekend’s DStv Premiership football action that stood out as Orlando Pirate dominated and Kaizer Chiefs were beaten again.

Orlando Pirates thrash Golden Arrows Orlando Pirates put up a clinical display on Saturday as they thrashed Golden Arrows 7--1 to propel themselves to third in the league. It was a welcome return to form for the Soweto giants as they had failed to collect maximum points in their last two outings against Sekhukhune United and Moroka Swallows.

Chiefs lose again Things went from bad to worse for Kaizer Chief as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Gqeberha-based Chippa United on Saturday. The loss extended Chiefs winless run in the league to four in their last 5 outings, and left them in eighth place in the league.

Mabasa in red hot form Orlando Pirates seem to have put their goal scoring woes behind after the recently returned Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a hattrick on Saturday. Mabasa’s hattrick on Saturday propelled him to 10 goals this season putting in equal footing with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lucas Ribeiro.

Mabasa will be hoping to continue with his rich-vein of form for the rest of the season if he is to stand any chance of claiming the DStv Premiership’s golden boot. Golden Arrows drop out of the top 8 After suffering an embarrassing 7-1 loss to Orlando Pirates on Saturday Golden Arrows slipped to 9th place in league table.

Abafana besthende’s will be hoping to quickly rediscover their form if they are to have any chance of successfully making up the top 8 this season. AmaZulu back to winning ways Amazulu finally broke their four-match winless run after recording a 1-0 win over CAF Champions League hopefuls Cape Town City on Sunday.

The results would have no doubt revived the Durban side hopes of qualifying for the top 8 this season and will look to continue with the same momentum moving forward for the rest of the season. Sekhukhune continue to thrive When the season started few would have tipped Sekhukhune United to be in contention for a CAF Champions League spot, however the Limpopo based side has gone from strength to strength this season.

Sekhukhune managed to salvage a draw against second-place Stellenbosch on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to five matches. Pressure piles in on Cavin Johnson

If Kaizer Chiefs’ Cavin Jonson had any ambitions of remaining as head coach next season, then those ambitions took a blow after a disappointing loss on the weekend. Johnson will be hoping to turn things around take some pressure off his shoulders. [email protected]