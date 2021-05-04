Benni McCarthy hails his players after in-form AmaZulu win Q3

CAPE TOWN – Benni McCarthy has paid tribute to his AmaZulu players and technical staff after being awarded the DStv Premiership Q-Innovation winners for the third quarter.

Usuthu have been the form team in 2021 with the KwaZulu-Natal high-flyers briefing topping the table over the weekend.

"We are very excited and happy to win the Q3 award. It has been hard work from everyone and we are grateful for this," McCarthy said.

"I would like to thank the players for their hard work and dedication, their sacrifice and the winning mentality that they showed to come to work every single day to get better and better.

"We are really grateful and happy for them to have won this Q3. All their hard work has paid off eventually.

"To the technical team, and the coaches, thank you all for pushing each other, pushing the players to do more and to do well. I am grateful for you guys and I am very thankful that you are part of my team."

The previous perennial relegation battlers have undergone a radical transformation since Sandile Zungu took over the ownership of the club from the Sokhela family in October last year.

It was Zungu who brought in McCarthy in December to team up with fellow former Bafana internationals Moeneeb Josephs and Siyabonga Nomvethe to form an all-star techinical team.

McCarthy could not praise Zungu enough.

"To the management of the team, Mr Zungu, for the leadership in guiding the team and allowing me to assemble the team that I have. Hopefully we can win many more. Their leadership has been excellent," he said.

AmaZulu will look to avoid the fate suffered by neighbours Golden Arrows when the won the Q2 award when they face Baroka FC in the next match on Tuesday. Arrows' unbeaten run came to a halt immediately after being awarded the prize.

