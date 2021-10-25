’Bernard Parker is a glowing example of the players we want to produce in SA’, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter
Share this article:
Johannesburg - While his team are showing signs of improvement having now won their last two consecutive league games, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter still believes that his team can improve further, especially as their first half performance in their 2-1 win over SuperSport United was somewhat disjointed.
“I thought we were disjointed in the first half. We misunderstood the game plan. We had a chat at half-time and the second half was much better tactically. We looked more dangerous even when we were playing a low block. In the second half the players have a good performance,” said Baxter.
ALSO READ: Finally some home comfort for Cape Town City FC despite Golden Arrows hitting the mark
Meanwhile, Baxter was full of praise for attacker Bernard Parker. The 35-year-old rolled back the years to notch a brace, being twice assisted by the in-form Keagan Dolly.
“I told the players that they are privileged to have a senior professional like Parker who puts in the shift he put in tonight. He got the goals that won us the three points and who is an absolute glowing example of the sort of players that we want to produce in South Africa.
Bernard Parker nets his second of the match to restore Chiefs' lead against SuperSport United 🎯— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 24, 2021
📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/pl4Qz1Li0W
Parker has been the subject of scathing criticism from some section of Chiefs supporters in recent times, who feel that it is time for the club to part ways with him to make way for the next generation. However, Baxter believes that he still has a role to play with the team.
“He’s hardworking, humble, a good team player and responsible in society and for that reason, and that reason alone, Parker is worth a place in Kaizer Chiefs,” said Baxter.
@MihlaliBaleka