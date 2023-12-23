Independent Online
Bradley Grobler urges SuperSport United to go all out against Orlando Pirates

Bradley Grobler of Supersport United during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Moroka Swallows and Supersport United at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler says he and his teammates must give their all against Orlando Pirates as both teams look to mount a seemingly unlikely DStv Premiership title challenge. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler says he and his teammates must give their all against Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership game at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm start).

“Pirates is a very good and difficult team to play. We are competing with them for positions in the league. So we have to give it our all in the game,” said Grobler.

Pirates finished second last season in Jose Riveiro’s first season in charge, and Gavin Hunt guided SuperSport to third in his Tshwane return.

The two coaches are back at it this season – hoping to knock the 12-time South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch.

Not championship contenders

So far, they’ve failed to look like championship contenders as Pirates and SuperSport are third and second on the standings respectively.

Pirates will wear the favourites tag having won five of their last six games in the league to climb up to third, one point behind SuperSport on the log.

Matsatsantsa will also be confident of a win after racking up back-to-back victories against Moroka Swallows and Al Ahli Benghazi.

“It’s a game we can use to build our momentum We’ve now won two games in a row after a turbulent run,” the 35-year-old striker added.

His teammate, Grant Magerman says beating Swallows, who were tipped to give them a run for their money, boosted their morale.

“I think it was important to get the victory against Swallows. We hadn’t won in a couple of games, so it was important to get that win,” said Magerman.

“It will be important to get the win. We must make sure that we stay tight at the back. We’ve been conceding.

“We need to make sure that we get a clean sheet first and foremost and then take our chances up front.”

Pirates have the depth

Pirates have depth and form while coach Gavin Hunt has been forced to tap into their reserve team players for squad rotation and depth.

The youngsters – who include Yandisa Mfolozi and Lyema Dopolo – played a key role against Ahli, and Mergeman has shared the advice he has given them.

“I’ve been telling them to stay calm in the game and be confident. I always think it’s difficult for youngsters coming into the first team,” he said.

“But I think in the games that they’ve played, they’ve done well, especially in the Caf games. We just need to keep assisting them on the field.”

