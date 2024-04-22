Bring back Arthur Zwane! Kaizer Chiefs fans blast team after losing to PSL newbies Richards Bay FC

By Mthobisi Nozulela Fans of the Mighty Amakhosi, Kaizer Chiefs, have blasted the team after they suffered yet another loss to Premier Soccer League newbies Richards Bay FC on Sunday.

The relegation-threatened Richards Bay FC snatched a 1-0 win at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday. The Chiefs fans wasted no time and took to social media to blast the team for their poor showing. X user Azania suggested that the club bring back former coach Arthur Zwane .“Bring back Arthur Zwane”, they posted.

Bring back Arthur Zwane #Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/oA3dcYqPdU — Azania (@azania1023) April 21, 2024 Another X user Thabiso, said he was done watching Chiefs this season and would try again next season. “I'll watch you next season when you have a coach, assistant coach, analyst, goalkeeper coach, fitness coach and a proper technical team @KaizerChiefs From June when you will get positive tweets from me, as I know next season we will be able to tweet "good morning log leaders" I'll watch you next season when you have a coach, assistant coach, analyst, goalkeeper coach, fitness coach and a proper technical team @KaizerChiefs. From June when you will get positive tweets from me, as I know next season we will be able to tweet "good morning log leaders" — Thabiso (@ThabisoMishack) April 21, 2024 While @quertydeezer_ZA jokingly said he supported the the club as it was a Sunday and thought God would assist.

“I supported #KaizerChiefs today because it's a Sunday I was hoping they will be blessed with a win. Even God didn't intervene”. I supported #KaizerChiefs today because it's a Sunday I was hoping they will be blessed with a win. Even God didn't intervene. pic.twitter.com/GXLwBMb5ZH — Authenticated. (@quertydeezer_ZA) April 21, 2024 Another user, @Nigel_Peu said Chiefs did not have a coaching problem but suggested that the club had a management issue and likened the situation to that of Manchester United. “Kaizer Chiefs doesn't have a coach problem.Kaizer Chiefs has a leadership problem. Just like Manchester United“.

Kaizer Chiefs doesn't have a coach problem.Kaizer Chiefs has a leadership problem.Just like Manchester United.#KaizerChiefs — Master Peu (@Nigel_Peu) April 22, 2024 Before Sunday's encounter, Amakhosi would have been hoping for nothing short of victory to cement their place inside the top 8, however, the loss on Sunday extended the Glamour Boys’ winless run to five in the DSTV Premiership and saw them drop from their eighth position to 10th. Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye reacting after the game on Diski TV said some of the club's senior players were making silly mistakes and suggested that the club had serious issues to overcome. “Too many players especially senior players are making silly mistakes Modi, Saile you can’t get chances and not score them, ” said Khanye