WATCH: 5 times PSL coaches were left livid by poor refereeing decisions this season

By Mthobisi Nozulela AmaZulu FC’s coach Pablo Franco Martin labelled the officiating in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup quarter-final defeat to Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu as scandalous.

During the game, the referee awarded Orlando Pirates a controversial penalty which helped the Sea Robbers find a way back back into the match, leveling matters at 1-1 in the first half. The dubious penalty was awarded after AmaZulu defender Taariq Fielies was adjudged to have seemingly fouled Makhehlene Makhaula inside the box. This left the coach livid. It’s not the only time this season that the referees have left coaches in the Premier Soccer League fuming.

IOL Sport's Mthobisi Nozulela takes a look at five moments this season, which left coaches so outraged they had felt it prudent to blast the referees for the poor officiating. Pablo Franco Martin, Amazulu vs Pirates After his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Orlando Pirates on Saturday at Moses Mabhida stadium, AmaZulu head coach lamented the decisions of the officials. “It’s something that is happening the whole season with AmaZulu, we don’t have any respect and the results are decided by someone else. Someone else who thinks that we don’t have families, that we don’t work very hard and then we want what we deserve”

“Credit to my team because after such a scandal, then we came back into the pitch and we controlled our emotions and we played with quality and we deserve different results but when you are playing in these kind of circumstances and we are used to it, it’s a pity but we are used to it, we know what we can expect when we’re playing these kinds of opponents. “I am sorry this is how I feel and this the anger that we all have and I am expressing that here, I think it’s a shame for the country,” Martin said. Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy vs CT Spurs After his side lost 2-0 against Cape Town Spurs earlier this season, TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic labelled some of the decisions taken by the officials as strange.

Ramovic also questioned the appointment of referee Kwinda Olani on Sunday, in his side's match against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup. “It’s a very strange situation that we get the referee that it’s four times now that he is here, so it means against Sekhukhune, against Stellenbosch in the final, D'General and now again and every time he had very strange decisions so it means when I saw what happened yesterday AmaZulu against Orlando then I have to ask why again him because in the final we should get two times a penalty and it was clear one and we didn't get it” Gavin Hunt, Supersport vs Golden Arrows After Supersport United played out to a 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows on the 3rd of April. Gavin Hunt was left frustrated by some of the decisions that went against his side.

“Second goal it’s our throw in, the ball gets played out, it’s our throw in, we scored a legitimate goal they gave it offside, no offside and you had a penalty shout at the end so yeah they came back at us but I mean we should have won the game they had three chances at goal,” said Hunt. Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns vs Pirates After Mamelodi Sundowns played out to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates earlier in the year, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was also critical of the officiating saying “I never complain about referees but I don’t think they were good today. I think Pirates put up a fight”