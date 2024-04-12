Soccer icon Junior Khanye reinvents himself in new reality show, ‘Fixing the Game’

Former soccer legend Junior Khanye is the latest South African to bag a reality show. The ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player will let soccer fanatics and new viewers into his life through a new 14-part reality show, “Fixing the Game: Junior Khanye”, which is set to air on Mzansi Wethu from Thursday, July 11.

The iconic soccer star started playing for Kaizer Chiefs at the age of 17. His career looked promising until his self-destruction on and off the pitch led him from the limelight to dark moments in rivalry and poverty, living in a shack and going for two days at a time without meals. Through the reality show, Khanye will take Mzansi on a journey as he faces the biggest “game” of his life, which he calls a “second chance at life”.

According to a statement from the channel, “Fixing the Game” is about regaining his first love's heart and repairing the relationship for the sake of his children, family and future career. “This will prove to be a tough challenge as this will come with many conditions,” it read. Shirley Adonisi, channel director for Local Entertainment Channels, said: “Everyone loves a good comeback story, and ‘Fixing the Game’ is one that we hope viewers will enjoy and also identify with.”

Adonisi added that the channel showcases reality shows like “Fixing the Game” not only for entertainment but in hopes that viewers will learn valuable lessons from some of their most admired public personalities. JUNIOR Khanye during the PSL match between Manning Rangers and Kaizer Chiefs at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban. | Gallo Images Making a comeback as an author, entrepreneur, owner of a football academy and also reinventing his career as a football analyst, Khanye is excited to have a second chance at life. Khanye said: “I know that not everyone gets an opportunity and platform like this one, and I know it’s God’s way of helping me teach other people about making the right choices in life.