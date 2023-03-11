Cape Town - Patrice Motsepe has expressed his shock after the passing of Richards Bay midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo.
Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has issued a statement after the 29-year-old South African midfielder passed away at a training session earlier this week.
Mtolo played a full 90 minutes against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, leaving South African football in mourning following his untimely death.
CAF chief Motsepe has since sent his heartfelt condolences to all of those affected by the midfielder's passing in a statement.
Memorial Service of the late Siphamandla "Spepe" Mtolo— Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) March 11, 2023
🎙 SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan#RIPSpepe 💙🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/Iexff4MJvl
The statement reads: "CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has expressed shock and sadness following the tragic death of Richards Bay FC player Siphamandla Mtolo, who collapsed during the training session at his club in South Africa.
"Dr Motsepe and the CAF family mourn the tragic passing of a player who played a meaningful role in helping his club, Richards Bay FC, gain promotion to the elite league.
ALSO READ: Pirates, Chiefs mourn the passing of Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo
"CAF conveys deepest condolences to the family of Siphamandla Mtolo, South African Football Association, the Premier Soccer League and Richards Bay FC Family during this difficult moment."
Mtolo's memorial service was held on Saturday morning at Shakaskraal, a town in Ilembe District Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal province. Several football dignitaries attended the service including Danny Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association.
@Herman_Gibbs