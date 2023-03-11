Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has issued a statement after the 29-year-old South African midfielder passed away at a training session earlier this week.

Cape Town - Patrice Motsepe has expressed his shock after the passing of Richards Bay midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo.

Mtolo played a full 90 minutes against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, leaving South African football in mourning following his untimely death.

CAF chief Motsepe has since sent his heartfelt condolences to all of those affected by the midfielder's passing in a statement.

Memorial Service of the late Siphamandla "Spepe" Mtolo



🎙 SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan#RIPSpepe 💙🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/Iexff4MJvl — Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) March 11, 2023

The statement reads: "CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has expressed shock and sadness following the tragic death of Richards Bay FC player Siphamandla Mtolo, who collapsed during the training session at his club in South Africa.