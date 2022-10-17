Five talking points from this past weekend’s local football

Johannesburg - Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates dropped points at home over the weekend, as they failed to close the gap on log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Below, IOL’s football writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five talking points from the local game over the weekend, including the Soweto giants’ misfortunes.

Chiefs brought down to earth After winning three league games in a row, Chiefs were tipped to continue with their winning run against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Instead, they were in for a shock, with Chippa coming from behind to win the game 2-1 as Amakhosi failed to climb to the top of the league standings.

Chiefs cannot sulk and moan around though. They will have to prepare for their next clashes against TS Galaxy on Wednesday and AmaZulu on Sunday. Pirates’ winless run continues Pirates are struggling to shake off their winless run as they drew 1-1 with AmaZulu at home on Friday, piling the pressure on coach Jose Riveiro.

That result meant that they have gone five matches without a win and a team goal, given that they found the equaliser through Veli Mothwa’s own goal. The Bucs cannot afford to drop their heads, though, given the fact that they’ll face Golden Arrows on Tuesday and Sundowns on Saturday. Sundowns make it eight in a row

Sundowns qualified for their eighth successive Caf Champions League group stage after breezing past minnows La Passe, thanks to a 15-1 aggregate win. The Brazilians will turn their focus to domestic matters as they’ll be keen on extending their lead at the top of the log against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday. That match will serve as a warm-up for their MTN8 semi-final second leg clash against Pirates. The two teams drew 0-0 in the first leg.

Royal AM, Marumo Gallants progress in Africa Amid Sundowns’ progression in the Champions League, Royal AM and Marumo Gallants were South Africa’s flag bearers in the Caf Confederation Cup. And they duly represented SA as Marumo Gallants beat Elgeco Plus 4-1 on aggregate, while Royal AM beat Zesco United 1-0 on aggregate in their qualifiers.

The two SA outfits will know their opponents for the final round of the group stage qualifiers on Tuesday, following the draw in Cairo. City hunt for redemption in Confederation Cup Cape Town City failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage as they lost 4-0 on aggregate to Angolan outfit Petro de Luanda on Friday.