Five things that worked for Jose Riveiro in his first season at Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg - From being regarded as a ‘plumber’ to being nominated for the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award, Jose Riveiro has silenced his detractors in some style in recent months. Riveiro's impressive debut season in local football hasn’t only been in the league where he led Orlando Pirates to a second place finish and automatic qualification for the Champions League.

The 47-year-old has also guided Pirates to the MTN8 crown while he could complete a clean sweep in domestic cup trophies if they beat Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday. Here, IOL Sport writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five strategies that worked for the Spaniard this season.

Made use of the squad depth If it wasn’t for Riveiro, Monnapule Saleng would have probably been loaned out for a second successive season by Pirates, or kicking his heels on the stands.

But such has been the instant belief the Spaniard had in Saleng - and the rest of the players - Saleng is all but expected to be crowned the Footballer of the Season on Sunday. Belief in youth While Pirates’ reserve team has impressed in the DStv Diski Challenge league over the years, there’s been a low rate of youngsters being promoted into the senior team.

But in just a few months at the club, Riveiro seems to be hellbent on giving deserving players a chance. Relebohile Ratomo has been soaring among his seniors in recent weeks, scoring his first goal in the top-flight in their last game of the season. Found solutions within the squad Richard Ofori’s injury late last year would have caused panic for coaches in other camps given that he was still the first choice goalkeeper then, with plans made to find his replacement.

But such is the astute tactical ability of Riveiro, he turned Sipho Chaine from being a mere third fiddle behind Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane to a No 1 that deserves his place in the team.

Could make tough calls Riveiro hasn’t shied away from making tough decisions this season – even if they came at the cost of upsetting the Ghost. If it wasn’t for him, Terrence Dzvukamanja would have probably left the club in January after the Ghost booed him amid transfer talks and form. But the Spaniard stuck with him and he’s now reaping the fruits of his patience.

Became one with the Ghost Granted Riveiro might have known little about the club upon his arrival, he’s become one with the supporters since. With every passing game, he walks around the stadium to thank the Ghost for their support, while his match-day Adidas merchandise has seen him being regarded a ‘club influencer’ as well.