Food for Sekhukhune thought? Five of the biggest shocks in the Nedbank Cup final

Johannesburg – The Nedbank Cup, in all its different names (The Mainstay Cup, the Bob Save Super Bowl and Absa Cup) over the years, has provided some of the most surprising results in domestic football history. South Africa’s premier club competition goes back to the 1970s, but has often delivered the most unexpected outcomes.

With the 2023 edition of the competition pitting eight-time winner Orlando Pirates against minnows Sekhukhune United, who are playing their first-ever major cup final, another shock might be on the cards. IOL Sport soccer writer Smiso Msomi takes a look at five of the most shocking Nedbank Cup final results:

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy (2019) It comes as no surprise that the humbling of the Amakhosi by a second-division side pops up first on the minds of many, as it remains arguably the biggest upset in the competition’s history.

Zakhele Lepasa, an Orlando Pirates player turning out for TS Galaxy at the time on loan, capped what would be a story told for the ages as his stoppage-time penalty saw Chiefs downed in front of a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium. Santos vs Mamelodi Sundowns (2001) The People’s team of the 2000/2001 campaign will be remembered for defeating one of the strongest Mamelodi Sundowns sides ever formed in that season’s Bob Save Super Bowl.

The Brazilians, under the mentorship of Neil Tovey, brought the likes of Roger Feutmba, Isaac Shai and Daniel Mudau to the field, but Tyren Arendse’s early goal at Soccer City saw a Clive Barker-led Santos walk away surprising winners on the day.

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs (1999) The late Thomas Madigage and Glen Solomons can be credited with the downfall of a highly-respected Kaizer Chiefs in those times. The temperamental Paul Dolezar sat on the Amakhosi bench as he watched his side concede a goal in either half, before striker Pollen Ndlanya pulled one back in a game that ended 2-1.

Witbank Black Aces vs Kaizer Chiefs (1993) Amakhosi possessed a number of stars in 1992/1993, with the likes of Ace Khuse, Doctor Khumalo, Fani Madida, Neil Tovey, Lucas Radebe and Botende Eshele leading a side revered for their cup success at the time. However, Richard Peer had other plans on the day as he swept his free kick into the far corner of the goalposts in nearly the last kick of the game, upsetting the odds and the Chiefs faithful.

Ajax Cape Town vs Mamelodi Sundowns (2007) The last two decades have seen the Brazilians build high-quality squads composed of various internationals from all over the continent, and it was no different when the likes of Esrom Nyandoro, Josta Dladla, and Peter Ndlovu were humbled by a young Ajax side in the final of the Absa Cup. The much-fancied Sundowns just could not handle the energy and youthful exuberance of Franklin Cale and Bryce Moon, who both got on the score sheet to secure a famous 2-0 win at Kings Park Stadium.