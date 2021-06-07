Foreign Legion' strikes it rich at PSL awards as Namibians lead the charge

CAPE TOWN - The 'Foreign Legion' in the Premier Soccer League were smiling all the way to the bank after striking it rich at the virtual awards function for the 2020-21 season, on Sunday evening.

Namibian Peter Shalulile walked away with the prize gongs of PSL Footballer of the Season (R250 000) and PSL Player's Player of the Season (R200 000) that allowed him to bank just under half a million rand.

He has been at the forefront of Mamelodi Sundowns' Premiership-winning season.

The awards were massive recognition for the lanky striker who came within a whisker of also winning the PSL Top Scorer award. It was lifted by SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler, with 16 goals. Shalulile ended the season on 15 goals, after bagging a brace against Cape Town City in the final game of the season on Saturday. He missed out on the R50 000 prize by one goal.

Shalulile's fellow countryman Deon Hotto waged in on the MTN8 Last Man Standing award and pocketed R80 000. Hotto played a leading role in helping Orlando Pirates win the MTN8 title with a 2-1 victory against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last December.

After the awards, Hotto took to social media to show his appreciation.

His message read: "Grateful and blessed to have won the #MTN8 Last Man Standing award.

"Inspiration for next season 🙏🏾. Thank you to all the @orlandopirates and Deon Hotto fans in South Africa, Namibia and all over for the support this season #OnceAlways ☠️."

Former Namibian footballer Robert Nauseb who was capped 87 times for Kaizer Chiefs, applauded Shalulile and Hotto for their performances in South Africa. Nauseb described Hotto as a "deadly winger" and said he was pleased that his countryman had seen off the challenges of Pirates teammate Ben Motshwari and Bloemfontein Celtic forward Victor Letsoalo for the award.

Another foreigner to end up on the winners' rostrum was Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi. He won the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament after several heroic displays for the unfashionable club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, the eventual R7m Nedbank champions.

Arubi's Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament prize was R150 000.

Another goalkeeper to end up on the award winner's list was Sundowns' Ugandan-born Denis Onyango.

He lifted the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award and the R50 000 booty.

IOL Sport