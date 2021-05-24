’I’m here to win things,’ says Eric Tinkler on Cape Town City return

CAPE TOWN – Eric Tinkler has returned to Cape Town City to "win things" and to change the mentality of the players at the club.

Tinkler, 50, is set for a second spell at the Citizens after guiding the blue and yellow during their inaugural season in the top flight in 2016-17 before departing for SuperSport United.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder was hugely successful during his tenure by guiding City to a third place finish and the Telkom Knockout trophy. He replaces Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink, who parted ways with City last week.

"I am extremely excited to be back at Cape Town City. I had a very successful season in 2016 with CT City. A lot of fond memories and to come back here and hopefully replicate what we achieved back in 2016 and improve on that will be the main target," Tinkler told the media on Monday.

"I think what I have seen with this club is that is was successful under me, and then had a good season under Benni (McCarthy) by winning the MTN8, but hasn't achieved much after that. We would like to see that change.

“I have come here because I want to win things and to achieve things. I think Cape Town City has all the elements to achieve that."

City are currently seventh on the Dstv Premiership table with two games remaining in the season. Tinkler will be in charge for the matches against Black Leopards (tomorrow) and Mamelodi Sundowns along with assistant coaches Aaron Mokoena and Diogo Peral.

However, he is hoping his impact will be much bigger next season as he attempts to transform the mindset of the players at City.

"We want to change the mentality of the players, in particular, coming to Cape Town City," Tinkler said.

"They need to understand that because it was never in my opinion a club that was a stepping stone to something bigger or better. They need to see this as a club that is also ambitious that wants to win things and the players that come to play for Cape Town City need to show that."

City endured a topsy-turvy season under Olde Riekerink. The former Ajax mentor committed to a flowing attacking game that saw City develop into one of the most free-scoring teams in the Dstv Premiership, but unfortunately the team leaked goals at an alarming rate at the other end.

Furthermore, it seemed like the Dutch mentor struggled to relate on a personal level with his players like former coaches Tinkler and, in particular, McCarthy did during their tenure at City.

This all came to a head when McCarthy returned to Cape Town with his high-flying AmaZulu team and trounced the home team 5-1 at the Cape Town Stadium.

Despite the heavy defeat, the City players still embraced McCarthy after the game which led to a fallout in the dressingroom and ultimately the beginning of the end for Olde Riekerink.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport