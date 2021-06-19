In a dramatic turn of events, PSL will start play-offs today

CAPE TOWN - In a dramatic turn of events, the Premier Soccer League have flexed its muscles and decided to start the promotion/relegation playoffs today. This bold decision by the PSL comes just hours after Roland Sutherland, the Gauteng High Court judge, handed down an order dismissing Royal AM Football Club's application for leave to appeal.

ALSO READ: Gauteng High Court sends Royal AM packing, leave to appeal dismissed The play-offs will kick-off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, at 3pm today. Chippa United Football Club and Richards Bay Football Club play the opening fixture. The PSL has engaged the South African Football Association (SAFA) at short notice to supply match officials for the fixture that will be televised on SABC and SuperSport.

Earlier today, the PSL issued a statement which reads: 'Yesterday evening (18 June 2021), Judge Roland Sutherland handed down an order dismissing Royal AM Football Club's application for leave to appeal. ALSO READ: Gauteng judge could finally end PSL-Royal AM stand-off 'Royal AM brought an application for leave to appeal against the order handed down by Judge Sutherland on 12 June 2021, in terms of which Judge Sutherland denied its application for a review of the arbitration award handed down by Epstein SC.

'Following the dismissal of Royal AM's application, there has been a final determination of the application before Judge Sutherland for leave to appeal. 'We are advised that the order of Nyathi AJ of 14 June 2021 suspending the commencement of the playoffs "pending the final determination of Royal AM's application for leave to appeal and/or appeal" no longer applies. 'There is consequently nothing to prevent the commencement of the 2020/21 GladAfrica promotion/relegation playoffs.