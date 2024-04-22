‘It’s not just the players,’ coach Cavin Johnson says Kaizer Chiefs technical staff need to take responsibility too

Aside from working out how Kaizer Chiefs can actually win a match, the most difficult part of the job for interim coach Cavin Johnson right now is trying to explain his team’s poor results. With their latest defeat to Richards Bay FC in Durban on Sunday, it extended Chiefs’ winless streak in the DStv Premiership to five matches which dates back to March 5 when they picked up their last victory.

At the beginning of April, Chiefs lost to Stellenbosch FC as Johnson then criticised the technique of his players. Now it seems, the crisis has deepened beyond the skill levels of the players.

Plenty chances, no goals “It is not just the players, all of us have to take responsibility,” said Johnson. Chiefs had 14 shots at goal during their match against Richards Bay, with seven of those being on target. It reveals a clear problem up front, and Johnson is all too aware of the issue.

“We missed so many chances. We are just not putting it in the back of the net. I think the only shot at goal they had came from the corner that they scored from,” said Johnson “What can you do? It is like a stuck record, you have to go back and make sure you put the ball in the back of the net. Everything else is there.” Chiefs have now fallen to 10th on the log with 30 points from 24 matches, while table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns have 53 points from just 21 matches.