Kaizer Chiefs midfielder loan move on the cards - player agent

While the poor run of Kaizer Chiefs this season does not appear to be ending any time soon, news that young midfielder Samkelo Zwane could be looking for a move away from the Soweto Giants on loan has surfaced. In an interview with iDiski Times, Zwane’s agent Mike Makaab said: “I think it would be premature to discuss anything of this nature, I would say that one would only look at [potential loan move] at the end of this season.

“Obviously, we would, as we do with all football clubs, sit with the football club and discuss each and every player we represent, get feedback from the club, and if the club believes it’s worthwhile and better for the player’s development. “For him [Zwane] or any player, let’s forget about Samkelo but any player in general, for a player to go out on loan and if we believe and support the narrative, we’ll get behind doing it but making sure the loan is one where we believe the player has got an opportunity for game time and [good] minutes.”

Limited game time The 22-year-old has made just seven appearances for Kaizer Chiefs this season, and Zwane could easily feel frustrated with his lack of game time. Since their latest DStv Premiership defeat on April 6, and second in a row, the pressure has intensified on Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr in this period said the club would be looking for a new technical team next season. That means interim coach Cavin Johnson will move back into his role as the head of youth development. Before then though, Chiefs will travel to Durban to take on Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.