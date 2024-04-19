Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, April 19, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder loan move on the cards - player agent

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson reacts during the DSTV premiership against against Stellenbosch FC at the FNB stadium

News that young midfielder Samkelo Zwane could be looking for a move away from Kaizer Chiefs on loan has surfaced, according to a report. Seen here: Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson. Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Media

Published 3h ago

Share

While the poor run of Kaizer Chiefs this season does not appear to be ending any time soon, news that young midfielder Samkelo Zwane could be looking for a move away from the Soweto Giants on loan has surfaced.

In an interview with iDiski Times, Zwane’s agent Mike Makaab said: “I think it would be premature to discuss anything of this nature, I would say that one would only look at [potential loan move] at the end of this season.

“Obviously, we would, as we do with all football clubs, sit with the football club and discuss each and every player we represent, get feedback from the club, and if the club believes it’s worthwhile and better for the player’s development.

“For him [Zwane] or any player, let’s forget about Samkelo but any player in general, for a player to go out on loan and if we believe and support the narrative, we’ll get behind doing it but making sure the loan is one where we believe the player has got an opportunity for game time and [good] minutes.”

Limited game time

The 22-year-old has made just seven appearances for Kaizer Chiefs this season, and Zwane could easily feel frustrated with his lack of game time.

Since their latest DStv Premiership defeat on April 6, and second in a row, the pressure has intensified on Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr in this period said the club would be looking for a new technical team next season.

That means interim coach Cavin Johnson will move back into his role as the head of youth development.

Before then though, Chiefs will travel to Durban to take on Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

The AmaKhosi find themselves precariously placed in eighth place on the league table, and would see a finish inside the top-eight as a bare minimum in a season to forget as Mamelodi Sundowns hurtle towards seventh league title in a row.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Kaizer Motaung JRSoccerPSLDStv PremiershipKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns