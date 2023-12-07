Itumeleng Khune stripped of Kaizer Chiefs captaincy, exiled from squad to address drinking issues

Kaizer Chiefs have stripped veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune of the club captaincy, and ordered him to stay away from the first team to seek professional help for his reported issues with alcohol. The 36-year-old shot-stopper was recently charged by the club after he reportedly arrived to training under the influence of alcohol.

Apart from stripping him of the captaincy and ordering him to stay away from the first team, Khune has been told to “actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development... “These programmes are specifically aimed at helping him address challenges and issues he is facing, while promoting a positive team culture.” Read the full statement from Kaizer Chiefs below:

At the conclusion of the Club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled. As a Club that upholds the highest levels of professionalism, in which discipline forms a key component, Kaizer Chiefs initiated an internal investigation after certain incidents involving Khune came to our attention. The investigation was essential in ensuring the proper functioning and unity within our team. During his absence, Khune will be expected to attend and actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development, with support from the Club. These programmes are specifically aimed at helping him address challenges and issues he is facing, while promoting a positive team culture.

The Club has taken steps to address his transgressions and certain sanctions were instituted, including removing him from the Club captaincy of Kaizer Chiefs. As Kaizer Chiefs, we believe in applying corrective measures to achieve personal growth, and we are committed to providing the necessary support to Itumeleng during this period. Once he has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he will be welcomed back into the team.