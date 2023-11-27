Interim Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson says he knows how to deal with the club’s problems after reports of alleged racial tension and alcohol abuse within the squad. An explosive report on Sunday stated there was tension in the squad between black and coloured players.

This comes after long-serving goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune landed himself in trouble for reportedly arriving for training while under the influence of alcohol. Mduduzi Mdantsane has also completed his internal suspension after being caught drinking at the function where club boss Kaizer Motaung was inducted into the SA Hall of Fame. The reports further states the players were unhappy after coloured players in the squad were allowed to leave the team hotel to watch the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup final win against the All Blacks, where they had “a good time”.

Commenting on the reports, Johnson, who has been put in charge temporarily following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki, said the issue was like “like water on a ducks back”. “Kaizer Chiefs, being the big brand they are, I think there are a lot of people trying to take the brand to a lower level,” Johnson said after Chiefs’ win against Moroka Swallows on Sunday. “In reality there is no brand that is strong as this brand. Whatever you can find, whatever you can do to discredit them is always in the papers.

“I think it’s not only now, it’s been for a good few years. “Myself, being born in a country with black and white, I know how to handle these things.

“When it comes to those things it’s like water on a ducks back for me, because if you’re born in the era of black and white and now there is colour, then you know how to handle those things. “We deals with those things properly in our village, of that sort of nature with the players. You can see on the pitch that they wan to do it for each other. “I lead the team and when you look at the back of me, when you look at the people on the side of me then you can see it’s what we’ve been pressing for, is the three points.”