Former Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Lekgwathi does not agree with the perception of an invincible Mamelodi Sundowns team ahead of the MTN8 final. The Buccaneers will battle the Brazilians at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm kickoff) hoping to defend the trophy they won last season.

Pirates have had to overcome Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC to book their place in this year’s R8 million-worth match in front of a sold-out crowd. Sundowns battled two Soweto clubs in Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs on their way to sealing what is expected to be a blockbuster encounter against the Sea Robbers.

Lekgwathi liking Pirates’ chances Lekgwathi, who won the MTN8 title two years in a row in the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons, revealed that Sundowns’ previous matches in the competition have not seen them look unbeatable. “I was not convinced by Sundowns in their first game against Swallows. They played against 10 men, but beat them 1-0, and their semi-final against Chiefs as well (wasn't convincing),” he told Independent Media.

“They might win, yes, but I’m still not convinced that they can beat Pirates (in the final).” Clashes between the two teams in recent years have largely been one-sided, with Pirates winning one of the last 10 outings, while grabbing a draw and eight losses. The last time Sundowns tasted defeat was in the Nedbank Cup last season, and they have since then gone on to beat Pirates three times in a row.

When quizzed about a possible tweaking of tactics from Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, Lekgwathi waved away a need for the defending champions to play on the counter-attack, but rather encouraged them to seek to exploit Sundowns’ lapses in the build-up.

‘Chances at the back’ “They (Sundowns) play too much at the back, so that’s where Pirates can hurt them,” he said. He further added: “In comparison, Sundowns defenders are slower than the Pirates attack, so one or two lapses could see Pirates get the ball and score. “Some of them are not comfortable with the ball (at their feet). Right now, I’d force them to pass the ball to (Mothobi) Mvala – they tried to do it in the last game, but couldn’t convert their chances.”

On the side of Sundowns, an opportunity to seal a second MTN8 trophy beckons, a first-cup title for coach Rulani Mokwena in his new capacity. The former Pirates mentor can also claim an assertive win over his childhood club by winning his fourth match against the Buccaneers, making them his joint favourite opponents (Richards Bay also on four). Mokwena will also welcome the vital return of on-form winger Lucas Ribeiro Costa from injury.