Kaizer Chiefs boosted by Thatayaone Ditlhokwe return

Kaizer Chiefs could receive a timely boost as the business end of the DStv Premiership season approaches, with the news that defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has returned to training. According to FARPost, Ditlhokwe has returned from injury to full training and could be available for team selection soon.

Chiefs find themselves precariously placed at eighth in the standings with just 30 points from 23 matches. In fact, Chiefs have lost three and drawn one of their last four league outings with their most recent victory coming way back on March 5 against Golden Arrows.

Stop the slide Chiefs are next in action against Richards Bay in Durban on Sunday, as they desperately seek to arrest their slide. While Chiefs were not in action this past weekend while the Nedbank Cup took centre stage, their most recent outing was their 2-0 defeat to Chippa United on April 6. It was also the second loss in a row for Chiefs, after they went down 1-0 to the high-flying Stellenbosch FC earlier that week.

After the Chippa loss, Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson told SuperSport TV: “As you said, one step forward, two steps backwards. “I thought the first 20 minutes of the game belonged to us, we entered their area where we were supposed to score goals, probably 5-6 times. "We break, we’re supposed to score but we don’t put it in the back of the net and then we suffer afterwards.”