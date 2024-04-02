Kaizer Chiefs’ Given Msimango expecting a fiery battle against Stellenbosch FC

As Kaizer Chiefs continue their quest of moving up the Premiership table from their lowly seventh spot, they will face an in-form Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening. Chiefs are a whopping 16 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and have played three games more than their Pretoria rivals. Chiefs have just 30 points from 21 games, with their eight wins, six draws and seven defeats this season in the DStv Premiership.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, are flying high at second on the table with their 35 points. They have won 10, drawn five and lost five. Chiefs defender Given Msimango is well aware of the task that lies ahead against Stellenbosch who will fancy their chances of beating the Soweto Giants.

‘Team on the up’ “Stellenbosch are a team that are on the up. They’ve been doing well this season,” said Msimango. “Credit should go to coach Steve Barker and his technical team. They’ve built something good there at Stellies. They are a team that can pose problems for anyone.

“We are aware of the threat that they pose. We have watched their games and have analysed them. So tactically, we have prepared for them.” Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson would have been left a frustrated man after his side drew 0-0 with Cape Town City in their previous league outing. The result also meant that Chiefs have only won one match from seven across all competitions this year. The fact that Chiefs have only scored 19 goals from 21 league games, reveals just how much they have struggled in front of goal.