Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker tells critics to ‘keep doubting us’

Since he was appointed coach of Stellenbosch FC, Steve Barker has had to deal with his fair share of detractors and naysayers. However, after Stellenbosch defeated TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, Barker had a few choice words as he hit back at the doubting Thomases.

“If anybody keeps on doubting us, I hope they continue to doubt us because we are a team that’s good enough to prove a lot of people wrong," said Barker, who bagged his maiden trophy in South African top-flight football. “We don’t doubt ourselves and I think that’s the most important part. Our belief is great in what we can achieve and in what we are doing as a team.

12 games unbeaten “I think it’s now 12 games unbeaten. If you take out the win of the penalty shootout, I think it must be 10 wins and one draw out of the last 12 matches. “Winning a trophy in this period that the club has been in existence, it just takes me again to all the hard work that everybody puts in.”

Barker also paid a glowing tribute to the cub's psychologist Heinrich Grobbelaar who sent an emotional message to the team ahead of the final, to motivate the squad. Barker also recalled that the players were mindful of their late teammate, defender Oshwin Andries who passed away in February this year. “We have a performance physiologist, Heinrich Grobbelaar, who works with the team," said Barker. "One of the things that he presented to us was that everybody must just try - it’s an individual decision when you go to the final, think of someone that you want to dedicate it to.

"It was one of the big messages that we had going to this game. When the going gets tough you say that it must go to the last kick of the game if it has to go to penalties. "He told us that as an individual, we must think of somebody that we are dedicating this match to. This will keep you and your energy going. “it will give you the spirit to continue until the end. As I said then, in Oshwin we lost a soldier, and it was nice for his mom and family to be here today."