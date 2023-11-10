Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson pleads for fan support in Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson is eager to guide his team to a win in the Soweto derby on Saturday and bring a positive vibe to the club. Priding themselves in the mantra of ‘love and peace’, Chiefs’ supporters have defied that tag in recent weeks, having produced violent behaviour at a number of matches.

They pelted former coach Molefi Ntseki with missiles on three occasions this season, resulting in the club being sanctioned to play behind closed doors at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night. Chiefs won that game against Cape Town Spurs 3-2 to produce their first victory on Johnson’s watch, as well as a huge morale boost ahead of on Saturday’s clash against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Johnson banking on fan support But with the derby having already sold 80 000 of the 90 000-tickets available, Johnson is banking on their fans to push them over the line. After all, the Amakhosi have a record to consolidate and improve in the biggest sporting event in the country, having won the past five derbies in the DStv Premiership.

“It’s about us going out there and maintaining the stats, which is five wins on the trot,” Johnson said during the pre-match media conference at MultiChoice City in Randburg on Thursday. “It’s also about going out there and playing in front of 60 000 or 90 000 people, and hopefully 60 000 are Chiefs supporters. They are out there pushing us. “Yes, we’ve had some disagreements in the past where we’ve had to play behind closed doors, but we want them to come out on Saturday and push us positively.”

It’s not only about pleasing their supporters. Johnson and his men must win the derby and honour the club’s founder Kaizer Moutaung, who was inducted into the SA Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday. “We also look to honour a man that I think should walk with presidents,” Johnson said of the impact Motaung has had on global football. “When you talk about Kaizer, we talk about a man in the PSL, with all due respect to others, who has facilities like the (Chiefs) Village, which he’s built all from scratch.

“So, you’ve got to give him a lot of credit for the people in this country who are following the team that he’s built.”

Honouring Kaizer Moutaung But while the players will play the game, Johnson won’t just fold his arms. He wants to do his bit in honouring the man who’s built an incredible legacy. “I am just a coach who’s going to go out there to do the best he can – with the players that we have – to maintain the legacy he has built,” Johnson said. “Coaching in this game is a privilege – it’s not going to do anything for my profile. I believe it’s a privilege to work for this man.”

Johnson has only overseen the team for two matches, having arrived at the club a few months ago as head of technical and youth. But an impressive performance and win in the Soweto derby could see him work with Motaung for many more years, and even land him the coaching job on a permanent basis. However, Johnson just wants to get a win in the derby to appease the fans and the chairman.

“I am not even thinking about that (being offered the job permanently). I am here to work and do the job to the best of my abilities,” he said. “And when the chairman calls me, which might be next year, it doesn’t matter, I’ll keep doing the work that I know is the best for a Chiefs badge.”