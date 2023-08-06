Kaizer Chiefs struggle for cohesion in Chippa United stalemate

Kaizer Chiefs kicked off their DStv Premiership season with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon. Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki began his tenure with an uninspiring performance, with the players disconnected and the team lacking of creativity.

Ntseki fielded four fresh faces, as Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlokwe lined up at centre back. Edson Castillo was picked to protect the defenders in the holding role, while Ranga Chivaviro led the line upfront. The opening exchanges saw the visitors attempt to slow down the tempo by retaining ball possession and biding their time in the build up. In response, the hosts attempted various high-pressing manoeuvres, and almost reaped the rewards in the 22nd minute when Nkosingiphile Ngcobo latched onto a loose ball and spotting the Chippa United goalkeeper off his line.

However, the shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali was quick to readjust his position and run back towards goal with Ngcobo attempting to chip in from near the halfway line.

Chippa showed some signs of quality and confidence in attack, with Augustine Mulenga the biggest threat on the left-hand side of the front three. The rest of the half saw a largely cagey affair between the two sides, as they both recklessly gave away possession in key areas of the pitch, a sign of pre-season rust. Ntseki would've been worried about his three-man midfield’s cohesion, as Castillo dominated in regaining the ball, but Yusufu Maart and Ngcobo failed to make anything of it.

With the likes of Ashley Du Preez and Mduduzi Mdantsane on the bench, the coach might have been tempted to throw a little bit of creative juice into the proceedings. Chiefs emerged from the tunnel with a new spark and subsequently created the first chance of the second half through Maart. The midfielder lobbed a ball over the top for Mduduzi Shabalala, who then drifted in towards the edge of the box before placing his effort just wide of goal.

Chippa continued to frustrate the opposition before breaking away on counter-attacks.

In an attempt to find a breakthrough goal, the Chiefs dugout threw on Du Preez, Tebogo Potshane and Mdantsane with the aim to break down a staunch Chippa defence. However, Chippa held firm and the visiting head coach Morgan Mammila walked away the happier of the two coaches with a hard earned away point in the bag. Chiefs will now turn their focus towards a blockbuster clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.