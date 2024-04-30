During the match, Vilakazi and Lakay clashed after the former Mamelodi Sundowns player put in a rough tackle on Vilakazi which seemed to anger the youngster and resulted in him reacting with his middle finger. After the match, the incident was subject to much scrutiny on social media and even had Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka weighing in on the matter saying the sooner the youngster forgets about the incident the better. “The sooner the young man forgets about this incident, the better. It's good that he also managed to speak Lyle,” Tseka remarked on X.

However the SuperSport United man Lakay responding to Tseka on X said the matter was already water under the bridge as the youngster had already apologised. “Bra V it’s sorted, we spoke and he apologised. It’s part of the game when emotions are high. He’s a good kid,” Lakay said in response to Tseka. Bra V . It’s sorted , we spoke and he apologised . It’s part of the game when emotions are high . His a good kid — Lyle Lakay (@LyLo_7) April 28, 2024 However, the exchange did not end there as fans also had their say on the matter with @Gibeni blasting Vilakazi, saying the young Amakhosi player was rude and disrespectful.

“Emotions or no emotions he was rude and disrespectful, good kids don't behave like that, very talented but he will need more discipline to be successful in this game” @Gibeni posted on X. Emotions or no emotions he was rude and disrespectful, good kids don't behave like that, very talented but he will need more discipline to be successful in this game — godolayo (@Gibeni) April 28, 2024 The 18-year-old Amakhosi midfielder Vilakazi would want to quickly move past this incident as Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has tipped the younger to start some matches for the Glamour Boys as the season comes to an end. Vilakazi has recently signed a new long term contract with Chiefs which will keep him at the club until 2028.