Cape Town City are known for their quirky quips and viral social media posts, and on Tuesday night they were again the talk of the town for their latest share on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Eric Tinkler’s team have now bagged back to back wins after they sealed a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in a DStv Premiership match, Khanyisa Mayo scoring the only goal of the game to secure the important win for his team.

If you don’t already know, Chiefs added potato chips to their long an already long list of businesses other than football. Since the announce of the social media has been abuzz and now Amakhosi have been called Kaizer ‘Chips’. Cape Town City’s social media admin then took full advantage of the situation and posted a picture with of a bag of corn chips, with a caption saying “crisps that have three points”. The packet had the team logo with the name “Cape Town Crisps” as the name. The flavour was “three point flavour”, as they took a dig a their opponents after their victory

Crisps that have 3️⃣ points 🍟💙 pic.twitter.com/2Ug7eqNvng — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 3, 2023 Meanwhile, on the actual match, Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki feels the decision making was their downfall in the defeat against City. “It was a bad result if you look at the plans going in to this game, we were fully aware that a victory would give us to wins in a row and we were looking forward to playing well and to win this game.” “In the game of football, if you don’t score goals and you concede, the manner in which we conceded, you are likely to lose the game.”