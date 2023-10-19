LOOK: Thumbs up … Bernard Parker recovering in hospital from broken leg after shocking Bongani Zungu tackle

TS Galaxy’s Bernard Parker will be having surgery for what appears to be a broken leg, after a horror tackle from Mamelodi Sundown’s Bongani Zungu in their Carling Knockout match on Wednesday evening. In the shocking challenge in the 58th minute of the match, Zungu immediately received a red card from the referee as the midfielder appeared completely unrepentant for his reckless play.

In a disturbing replay, you can clearly see Parker’s leg break under the violent force of the challenge from Zungu. If it mattered at all, TS Galaxy went on to win the match 5-4 on penalties - but for the 37-year-old Parker it likely signals the end of his playing career. Sundowns also lost on penalties in the final of the MTN8 to Orlando Pirates earlier this month.

We wish @BernardParker a speedy recovery following a horrific injury last night. We’ve lost a soldier whom we shall dearly miss as our journey on the battlefield continues. Come back stronger, Die Hond! We dedicate last night’s victory to you❤️#Siyadumuza #TheRockets #TSG pic.twitter.com/3i3PKXQW3K — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) October 19, 2023 Parker is a legend of South African football, having played for Kaizer Chiefs for 11 years during his peak from 2011 to 2022. In that time he made 283 appearances for AmaKhosi, scoring 49 goals across all competitions in the process. The lightning quick forward also represented Bafana Bafana between 2007 and 2015. His time with the national team saw Parker net 23 goals over 73 matches.

Before he joined Chiefs, Parker also played in the Dutch Eredivisie with FC Twente in 2009. Parker began his senior career at Thanda Royal Zulu in 2004 where he spent five years. In total, Parker played for Thanda Royal Zulue 116 times while he banged in 29 goals. The following video of the Zungu challenge on Parker is not for sensitive viewers.