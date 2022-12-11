Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants shiver in anticipation for CAF draw

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants will lead the South African charge when the draw for the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup takes place on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.
With Cape Town City and Royal AM dumped out of both competitions in the preliminary rounds, it now leaves Sundowns, who are chasing their second Champions League title, and Gallants, who are still looking to make a name for themselves on the continental front.
The Brazilians have already made their intentions clear in their opening two matches, thumping Seychellois side La passe 15-1 on aggregate.
The winners of the 2016 edition of the competition, won the first leg 7-0 and the return fixture 8-1, both matches being played at Loftus Versfeld due to the lack of a certified venue in Seychelles.
The Chloorkop-based side has continued over the years to bolster their squad to suit the high demands of both domestic and continental challenges.
Sundowns are expected to emulate the impressive form of last season that saw them go unbeaten the entire group stages, even with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in their group.
Continental new boys Gallants have already announced their arrival with the beating of Libyan side Al Ahly Tripoli, who were Confederation Cup semi-finalists last season.
The Limpopo-based side, now under the guidance of the returning Dan 'Dance' Malesela, looks to be a team on the rise and have begun to string together a couple of wins after enduring a tough start to the season.
