Cape Town - To his credit, coach Rhulani Mokwena shot down Ernst Middendorp’s declaration that the Premiership title race is over because no other team can upstage Mamelodi Sundowns in the second half of the season. At the halfway stage, Swallows FC coach Middendorp is convinced that the Brazilians will win the title comfortably. Middendorp’s claim came from exasperation after his side succumbed 2-0 to Sundowns a few days ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

German Middendorp had every right to feel that way after the match. Several 50/50 decisions went against his side, and one scoring chance was denied by the woodwork. Throughout the match, he showed his discontent with furious gesticulations which reflected his annoyance and anger. Anyone watching that match would not be convinced that Swallows were in the relegation zone because for 60 minutes, Sundowns could not crack their defence.

Up to that stage, Middendorp and Co had done a sterling job to keep the league leaders at bay. However, when Sundowns opened the scoring just past the hour mark, Swallows’ morale took a dive. The goal was a moment of individual brilliance by Neo Maema, who unleashed an unstoppable scorcher across the goalmouth.

Story continues below Advertisement

The same could be said about Sundowns’ second goal, scored by Themba Zwane. He took Swallows apart by linking up with his teammates with effective one-twos in a penetrative run down the centre of the field. When Middendorp was asked to reflect on the match, he suggested his team had no chance of beating Sundowns by saying: “You cannot play shoeshine soccer when you don’t have the resources. You cannot go with a Fiat 500 and expect to win Formula One.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Of course, Middendorp, as knowledgeable as he is, is way off the mark because teams with far less resources have defeated Sundowns this season. Sundowns’ cross-town rivals SuperSport united have been operating on a shoestring budget, but their coach Gavin Hunt is a master of working with ordinary talents and moulding them into championship-winning teams. 1️⃣ day to go until we are back in action once again! ⏳#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/tpWaOLvlDF — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 5, 2023 Hunt has made a point of building a team without star players to challenge for honours.

He said: “It is easy when you can throw money at the situation.” Sundowns are seven points clear at the top, which is not a formidable margin. This season, lowly sides like TS Galaxy (win) and Sekhukhune

United (draw) have taken points off the defending champions. Orlando Pirates and SuperSport have also beaten Sundowns this season. When Middendorp said that Sundowns showed they are unstoppable, he was referring to the last third of the match. Prior to the first goal, there was nothing startling about Sundowns, despite the fact that many of their players are the best in the Premiership.