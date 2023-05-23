Cape Town - The PSL’s DStv Premiership, now in its 22nd season, reached its climax on Saturday when the spotlight fell on the second-place scramble and the relegation dogfight. The champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, had already finished their campaign with a sixth consecutive title a few days earlier.

They signed off the season with a bittersweet draw against Maritzburg United, and that spoilt the party for Sundowns, who are now 13-time winners of SA’s premier football trophy. Saturday's matches, all played at the same time, made for a dramatic climax. Orlando Pirates stole the limelight with an overwhelming 4-0 win against AmaZulu. With this win, Pirates nailed down the runners-up slot and they will join Sundowns in next season's CAF Champions League.

SuperSport United's final day challenge fell as flat after losing to Sekhukhune United. SuperSport, however, ended in third place and will play in next season's Confederation Cup. This victory will boost Sejkhukhune’s morale ahead of their Nedbank Cup final clash with Pirates on Saturday. The two teams will renew their rivalry at the start of the next season when they meet in the opening round of the MTN8. Fourth place was claimed by 10-man Cape Town City, who for the first time in the PSL era, completed a league double over rudderless Kaizer Chiefs, who finished with 12 defeats this season as they finished fifth and trophyless yet again.

The remaining Top 8 berths went to Stellenbosch (sixth) and surprisingly Swallows (eighth), who for long spells this season were in the relegation zone. Swallows will start next season with a demanding fixture against Sundowns in the opening MTN8 round. Down at the bottom of the standings, there was no place to hide for Marumo Gallants, who won great praise for their terrific CAF Confederation Cup exploits after reaching the semi-finals but were relegated after losing 2-0 to Swallows. Maritzburg United are in the promotion/relegation play-offs after finishing 15th after Chippa United salvaged a draw which secured their Premiership status - at least for another season.