Mamelodi Sundowns parked the bus, says AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy

CAPE TOWN - Benni McCarthy could not help but take a swipe at league champions Mamelodi Sundowns after the top-of-the-table stalemate at Kings Park.

McCarthy’s Amazulu, who were looking to trim Sundowns’ lead to three points, had to be content with a goalless draw in a match that offered up precious little opportunities for both teams to break the deadlock.

Despite both teams usually associated with free-flowing attacking football, the game was reduced to a tactical midfield battle.

But McCarthy believed it was the league champions that sat back and were prepared to absorb the pressure.

“I am extremely proud of my players, the whole team in general for the tenacity that they have, the character and the hunger and desire that they show, to be so dominant against a Sundowns team where so many people have said, 'when teams play Sundowns they literally park the bus',” McCarthy, who was censured by the referee during the game with a yellow card, said.

"And I could swear, it was a little bit other way around because in a long time I haven’t seen (Sphelele) Mkhulise, (Lebo) Maboe, Rivaldo Coetzee, Lyle Lakay, and (Thapelo) Morena defend as much as they did today because they were on the backfoot from our players."

Bafana’s all-time leading marksman, however, conceded that the draw was in favour of the visitors.

"In the end, a fair result for both teams but a more disappointing one for me because I think three points is what will take us ever so close to Sundowns, to our rivals, and a draw suited them very much, and they still stay six points ahead of us. They would be happier,” he said.

The goalless draw pushed Amazulu down to third place with KwaZulu-Natal neighbours Golden Arrows sitting above them on goal difference.

The Usuthu’s next challenge is TS Galaxy on Saturday before McCarthy comes home to face his former team, Cape Town City, next Wednesday.

