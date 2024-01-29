Mamelodi Sundowns set on building lasting legacy

Mamelodi Sundowns had been bashed and bantered with for their free-spending nature for many years, until they began reaping rewards and making history. The Chloorkop-based outfit’s recent acquisition of Bafana Bafana international Thembinkosi Lorch has once again placed the spotlight on the competitiveness of the DStv premiership.

The Brazilians have added the 2019 Footballer of the Season to an already stacked attacking unit that includes the likes of Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and Lucas Ribeiro. Sundowns also added the exciting prospect of Argentina-born Matias Esquivel, as well as South African Tashreeq Matthews, who returns from Europe after his time with Swedish club IK Sirius.

‘A few quaking in the boots’ While Esquivel might not frighten the fans of most local rivals of Sundowns, the addition of Matthews, who scored 10 goals and assisted with a further 10 in his final season in Europe, is sure to have few quaking in their boots. These additions to Sundowns come as no surprise after the club indicated their intention to continuously evolve and improve their squad with a vision to be a more dominant power on the continent.

The unfortunate nature of the football business in recent years has proven that putting your money where your mouth is provides for rich returns. Sundowns currently occupy the top spot in the 2023/24 DStv Premiership standings and are en route to their seventh league title in a row, an unprecedented feat in South African football, and they do not look like stopping any time soon. The club exhibits all the traits of a European club, and they dominate like the superpowers as well.

German side Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga 11 times in a row. French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain have collected nine league medals since 2013. Defending champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City, have been crowned league champions seven times in the past 11 years. The common denominator among all of these clubs is not only their financial prowess, but also their ability to build sustainable success with the funds available.

The Brazilians don’t owe anyone Very few opinions have ever challenged these clubs for blowing away the competition, therefore it should not start with Sundowns.

The Brazilians do not owe anyone a competitive league. While testing domestic conditions work well for Sundowns’ continuous development, they also work well for their mission of building a legacy to be spoken about 100 years from now. The unfair questions posed to Sundowns of their intent to monopolise the league should be posed to their rivals, who continue to allow it.