The scoreline 2-1 might not suggest it, but there was a lot in this showing to suggest that the Mamelodi Sundowns are still going to be the dominant force of the DStv Premiership this season. A single goal victory over a Sekhukhune United team that played more than three-quarters of the game 10 men would give the impression that Sundowns found it hard in this season-opening match.

Granted Sundowns also had a man sent off - Rivaldo Coetzee seeing red in the final five minutes - Rulani Mokwena’s team were once again a well-oiled machine. They bagged maximum points to begin the defence of their title, while searching for a seventh consecutive championship success. And what stood out the most was that they have once again made fantastic signings. Sundowns’ second goal was a thing of beauty, a brilliant counter-attack strike that showcased their defensive players’ quick-mindedness as they swiftly sent the ball forward. It was the combination in the final third, however, that would have left the club’s technical and finance department beaming with joy.

Maseko, having come on Aubrey Modiba after the break, latched on to the pass and held off a Daniel Cardoso challenge, and teed the ball up for the Brazilian with Badre Sangare taken out of the equation by Maseko. The Brazilian needed no invitation to announce his arrival in Mzansi with a goal. Shortly thereafter another new signing raised his hands, with Jamie Webber reducing the deficit for Sekhukhune with a sweetly struck low free kick from the edge of the box. A sizeable crowd braved the cold conditions and descended upon this 20120 World Cup venue, the majority no doubt keen to see whether Sundowns will once again be the dominant force in local football.

And the Brazilians did not take too long to provide the answer as they took the lead with the game not even a 15 minutes old courtesy of their talismanic goal machine from Namibia. Peter Shalulile converted a spot kick after a handball by Edwin Gymah on 12 minutes. As if conceding so early in the game was not bad enough for Ba Bina Noko, the home side lost a man to a red card when Vusimusi Mncumbe received marching orders for a two-footed karate style tackle on Teboho Mokoena just after the 15th minute. Given Sundowns’ strength in quality and their pedigree, expectations – particularly among their vociferous fans in the impressive crowd – were that it would be a slaughter thereafter thanks to the numerical advantage.

📅 5 August 2022: Sundowns score the first goal of the season.

📅 4 August 2023: Sundowns score the first goal of the season.



