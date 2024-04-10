Mamelodi Sundowns stretch lead at PSL summit with victory over Cape Town Spurs

Mamelodi Sundowns showed their class once again to move further ahead at the top of the DStv Premiership log, with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening. With the win, Sundowns moved up to 52 points from 20 matches. They now have a 13-point lead over second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who have played two games more. For Cape Town Spurs, they of course remain in 16th and last position on the log, with just 12 points from 23 games.

Sundowns started strongly and by the 18th minute, Lucas Ribeiro had already produced two shots in quick succession as the Brazilians easily settled into the game on away turf. Spurs’ Ashley Cupido had an opportunity to threaten the defence as he made an attempt at goal on the volley, but his effort was well wide.

Sundowns make the breakthrough A penalty was awarded to Sundowns in the 40th minute after Peter Shalulile was brought down in the box. The spot kick was taken by Ribeiro, who calmly buried the penalty to open the scoring in the 42nd minute as the half drew to a close.

The second half was more promising from the Urban Warriors, but the Downs defence was set-up well and they defended every threat. The away team continued applying pressure well into the last 20 minutes of the match. Liam Bern had a chance when Spurs were awarded a free-kick just outside the box, but his effort was not enough to cause a serious problem. Junior Mendieta came close to doubling the lead for Sundowns in the 82nd minute but his effort hit the defenders. The Urban Warriors kept showing determination to level matters even though they were severely under pressure, and were awarded a set piece in the 84th minute as Keagan Buchanan put the ball into the box.