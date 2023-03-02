Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns’ ace marksman Peter Shalulile is within striking distance of Nedbank Cup history. Sundowns play Marumo Gallants on Thursday evening in a last-16 clash at the Free State Stadium and if the Namibian scores, he'll become the leading top-scorer in the competition.

Presently Shalulile heads the all-time leading goalscorers’ list along with his retired former Sundowns teammate Hlompho Kekana with 11 goals. Shalulile has scored in his last two Nedbank Cup outings, including a brace in Downs’ last-32 win over Richards Bay two weeks ago. His prior goal was against Gallants in the final last year when Sundowns lifted the title after a 2-1 win. His Nedbank Cup scoring spree started while playing for Highlands Park in February 2020. He scored twice in their opening round 2-0 victory over Uthongathi, a KZN-based First Division side.

ALSO READ: Friday’s ‘original’ Soweto derby could be better than the over-hyped one In the subsequent last-16 round clash two weeks later against Kaizer Chiefs, Shalulile scored but Chiefs equalised, and the game went to penalties. Highlands won the shoot-out 5-4 with Shalulile scoring one from the spot. In 2021 Shalulile moved to Sundowns and opened his Nedbank Cup account there with two goals in his side's 3-2 win over Stellenbosch.

The last-16 round of the Nedbank Cup includes six teams that have won the title previously. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana says Arthur Zwane’s encouragement has helped him flourish Of the six, Chiefs are far and away the most successful club with 13 wins, starting in 1971 until their last one in 2013. On three occasions Chiefs won the title back to back (1971 and 1972, 1976 and 1977, 1981 and 1982).