Nobody could separate us ... Kaizer Chiefs’ Aden McCarthy remembers slain friend Oshwin Andries

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs reserve player Aden McCarthy says his junior national team's “camp days will never be the same” after the death of teammate Oshwin Andries. On Saturday, the South African football fraternity was rocked by the death of Stellenbosch’s defender Andries, 19, who was reportedly stabbed to death in Cape Town.

nobody could separate us on u20 & u23 national team camp, we were always together & it will never be the same my brother. Rest In Peace Ossie 😭💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9bj7VEA4ud — aden mccarthy (@adenmccarthy21) February 5, 2023 Andries cut his teeth in Stellenbosch FC’s reserve team, helping the team win the Diski Challenge last season as they won a bonus trip to the UK.

But it was in the top flight that Andries’ promising career burst into life as he duly received call-ups to the SA Under-20 and U23 teams respectively. It has since emerged that McCarthy and Andries had formed a strong bond, having spent time together when they were in camp for the two national sides.

Stellenbosch F.C. is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries.



The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time.



Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/dLi0khLbDF pic.twitter.com/5n3tgiAhbW — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 4, 2023 McCarthy, 19, the son of Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns' former defender Fabian, took to social media on Sunday to remember his slain friend. “Nobody could separate us from the U20 and U23 national team camp, we were always together and it will never be the same my brother. Rest In Peace Ossie,” McCarthy tweeted.

SEE ALSO: Stellenbosch FC, Pitso Mosimane pay tribute to murdered defender Oshwin Andries The U23s will have to continue without their captain when they face the Republic of the Congo in the last round of 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in March. The U23s qualified for the last edition of the continental showpiece where they finished third in the competition to seal a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.