Orlando Pirates announce Innocent Maela as club captain ahead of the new season

Durban - Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have announced defender Innocent Maela as the club's new captain ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign. The captain's armband at the Buccaneers had been left vacant following the departure of veteran hardman Happy Jele who had been at the club for more than 15 years.

The club has elected to hand over the duties to one of their own in Pirates academy graduate Maela with goalkeeper Richard Ofori serving as his vice captain. "Long serving defender Innocent Maela will take up the Captaincy role following the departure of Happy Jele, with Goalkeeper Richard Ofori taking up the role of Vice-Captain," the club said on their website. "A captain is a leader of men, a player who embodies the core values of the club. He inspires those around him and leads in an exemplary manner – on and off the field."

⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/ibLY75SKza — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 27, 2022 "Maela not only personifies these values, but he lives them. Throughout his football journey which spans over a ten-year period, the 29-year-old has been consistent; and never allowing a situation (good or bad) to change his approach." The Sea Rubbers are brushing up their skills with new coach Jose Riveiro who is looking to lead the black and skull bones of Pirates back to the kind of form that led to them acquiring double-treble glory. The Soweto based club will kick-off their DStv Premiership campaign with the visit of one of their oldest rivals in Swallows FC in just over a week's time.

