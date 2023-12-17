Orlando Pirates beat struggling Golden Arrows as Thembinkosi Lorch returns from GBV suspension

Karim Kimvuidi starred for Orlando Pirates as they beat Golden Arrows 2–1 in their DStv Premiership clash at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Sunday afternoon. The win meant Pirates climbed up to third in the league, eight points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have three games in hand.

But while Pirates’ resurgence continued — winning five league matches in six — the troubled times continued for Arrows, who’ve now lost the last six. Pirates will want to leapfrog second placed SuperSport United when the two teams lock horns out in Polokwane next Saturday. Having won four of their last five games, Pirates came into this match on a high compared to Arrows who had lost the last five in the league.

However, Pirates knew that they had to be at their best and improve their away record, having won one game on the road since the start of the term. They duly adhered to the script yesterday as they led courtesy of Patrick Maswanganyi’s penalty after talisman Kimvuidi was fouled inside the box. Gladwin Shitolo, who was playing against his former side, stopped the Congolese in his tracks with a tackle on the shin after a late challenge.

But Arrows ensured that they equalised on the stroke of halftime via a Nduduzo Sibiya penalty after Ryan Moon was fouled inside the box. Nkosinathi Sibiya, who was playing against his former club, brought down Moon after failing to deal with a weighted high ball from the midfield. Kimvuidi ensured that Pirates secured all three points though, scoring his first goal in the DStv Premiership since his arrival in the league last campaign.

Kimvuidi found his goal in the second half with a shot into the roof of the net after Maswanganyi’s effort came off an Abafana Bes’thende defender. Kimvuidi’s penalty and goal was a reflection of how he’d started the game, having been Pirates danger man after making a rate start yesterday. The DR Congolese footballer wasn’t the only surprise starter though, with Katlego Otladisa replacing Relebohile Mofokeng from the Xl.

However, Kimvuidi’s start was notable due to being rewarded for making an impressive cameo against TS Galaxy in their last game at home. He should have grabbed his first goal in the top-flight early on after skinning Themba Mantshiyane inside the box before turning and shooting wide. Of course, he would make his contribution count with the penalty and goal, but Kimvuidi couldn’t do it on his own, he needed his teammates to join in.

Deon Hotto had a chance to do that before the penalty, but his lofted his set-piece over the wall was tame and collected by Sifiso Mlungwana. The half progressed in patches though as chances were few and far in between for both teams before Arrows equalised later on. Pirates should have led early in the second half, but Phillip Ndlondlo missed a sitter. Kimvuidi saved him from the blushes on the 56th minute.

That goal was enough to earn Pirates all three points and hand Kimvuidi the Man of Match award, but there was a notable cameo into the game. Thembinkosi Lorch returned to the pitch for the first time since his suspension by the club after he was sentenced for Gender-based violence.

Lorch was recently handed a five-year suspended sentence by the Randburg Magistrate Court and ordered to pay R100 000 to a GBV charity. His return for Pirates should strengthen their attacking unit especially with Kimvuidi starring in Sunday’s game to get his first PSL goal. @Mihlalibaleka