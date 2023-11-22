Orlando Pirates suspend Thembinkosi Lorch after domestic abuse conviction and sentencing

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have reluctantly suspended Thembinkosi Lorch for two weeks after he was handed a suspended sentence over his conviction for domestic abuse. It took the Soweto giants over 24 hours to make the statement about Lorch after judgment was handed down by the Randburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

In a statement on their website, the club said: “Orlando Pirates Football Club has noted the conclusion of legal proceedings involving our player, Thembinkosi Lorch. “Consistent with Orlando Pirates Rules and Pledge, articulated in the statement the club issued when the legal proceedings commenced, the Club is commencing its internal process. “Orlando Pirates Football Club is at all times mindful of its obligation as a result of the employer-employee relationship it has with the players. The Club also handles the administration of justice in a manner that avoids double jeopardy – where the players would be punished twice for the same offence.

“The above are consistent with the club values without which the Club would not function judiciously. “Having said that the Club has removed Thembinkosi Lorch from all Club activities until December 12.” Lorch was first arrested for the incident in 2020, and had faced a sentence of up to five years behind bars.