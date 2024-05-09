As the race for the second spot in the DStv Premiership table intensifies, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is under no illusions as to how hard his team will have to fight in their remaining games. While Mamelodi Sundowns have already clinched the league title, the second spot and Caf Champions League qualification is still up for grabs.

On Wednesday, Pirates beat Chippa United while Stellenbosch FC dropped points with a draw against AmaZulu. It means The Buccaneers are now just one point behind the second-placed Stellenbosch with three games left. Their goal difference is also tightly contested, with Pirates ahead by one on 20.

Intriguing climax It all adds up to an intriguing climax before the league concludes on May 25. For Pirates, they have two home matches against Richards Bay (Saturday) and SuperSport United (May 25) and a trip to TS Galaxy (May 18) in which they will hope to bag nine points.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, have two away games against Swallows FC (Saturday) and Richards Bay (May 25) with their hosting of champions Sundowns (May 18) in between. Pirates dispatched Chippa twice in a matter of days, after they also beat out their foes in their Nedbank Cup semi-final over the weekend. With so few games left, Riveiro said his charges would be adopting a knockout competition mentality to earn that second place finish in the league.