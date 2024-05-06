Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has sung the praises of Kabelo Dlamini who scored a brace during his side’s 3-1 semi-final win, over Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, over the weekend. Both Dlamini’s strikes came before half-time as the visitors went to the interval with a two-goal cushion.

The deficit was halved just after the hour mark as Elmo Kambindu gave Chippa some hope, but Tapelo Xoki struck for Pirates late on to seal a 3-1 win. After the win, Riveiro waxed lyrical about the 27-year-old Dlamini.

The best is yet to come “KB is an excellent football player, he understands football very well,” Riveiro told SuperSport after the match. “Sometimes we don’t give him the flowers he deserves but his contribution in the last two seasons has been excellent, and he hasn’t touched his best yet, we are still going to see it.” Dlamini said he was relieved to repay the faith shown in him by Riveiro.

“It was a tough first half of the season for me, I had a lot of injuries and I am happy I have bounced back when it mattered most for the team. “I am happy I am helping the team in the second round of the season. “The coach is giving us a lot of confidence, and the freedom to enjoy ourselves.”