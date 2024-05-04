Pirates thrash Chippa to maintain cup record

ANTICIPATING an exhilarating 90 minutes of football, people of Gqeberha came out in numbers to fill the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday. The Buccaneers aimed for a second successive spot in the final of the Nedbank Cup while Chippa United braced themselves for an upset of note at home.

Coach Kwanele Kopo had been vocal in the build-up to the fixture, emphasising that they saw loopholes in Orlando Pirates’ high intensity football. However, football is played on the park, not behind the scenes on the drawing boards. And so the the visiting Buccaneers drew first blood in the opening five minutes of the encounter to stamp their superiority early on in the fixture. Forward Kabelo Dlamini slotted the opening goal to leave the home side stunned early in the match.

Trailing, Chippa upped the ante from the left wing with 21-year-old Kayden Francis proving to be a problem for the visiting fullback. Francis’ raw pace helped the home side create multiple opportunities in front of goal but they failed to convert. At the opposite end, Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng kept putting pressure on Chippa defenders with his fearless and skilful approach to the game. Eventually, Chippa gave in as ‘Player of the Match’ Dlamini scored a second goal in the 41st minute to finish the first half with Bucs two goals ahead.

In the second half the Chilly Boys found their groove. Elmo Kambindu, coming from the bench, gave the hosts hope with a goal in the 63rd minute. The goal gave Chippa momentum but Pirates were too strong, too fast and had the upper hand tactically. Tapelo Xoki’s 81st minute goal restored Pirates’ two goal cushion and completely took the game away from the home side.