You win some, you lose some … International stars return for injury-hit Orlando Pirates

There will be good and bad news for Orlando Pirates when their DStv Premiership squad reports for training on Thursday. The good news is that several players who were on international duty for Ghana, Namibia and South Africa will be reunited with the club.

Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Zakhele Lepasa and Evidence Makgopa have been with Bafana Bafana for the past few days for matches against Benin and Rwanda. Makgopa picked up an ankle injury against Benin and did not make the trip to Rwanda.

Namibia mainstay Deon Hotto was a mainstay of Namibia’s team, and played all 180 minutes against Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome e Principe. Goalkeeper Richard Ofori captained Ghana’s Black Stars against Madagascar and Comoros.

The bad news is that Pirates are dealing with a slew of injuries that will pose a few headaches for coach Jose Riveiro before Saturday’s clash against Richards Bay in uMlazi (3.30pm kick-off). Azola Matrose, the enterprising winger who rejoined the club at the beginning of the season after a loan spell at Chippa United, is a long-term casualty, having suffered a fracture that required surgery. The 20-year-old will only resume full training in the new year. Innocent Maela, who had an operation for a niggling groin strain in mid-September, is expected to return to training next month.

According to the medical staff, the Pirates captain continues to make positive strides towards recovery. Attacking midfielder Kabelo Dlamini returned to full training last week after he was sidelined by a Grade 2 tear in training in early October. Star goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is receiving treatment after suffering a Grade 1 tear in the Carling Knockout Cup clash against Cape Town Spurs. He is likely to be out for four more weeks.

Returning players Makhehlene Makhaula is recovering from a hamstring strain and should be match-fit in the next 10 days.

Paseka Mako returned from national team duty in October complaining of discomfort in his knee. Tests showed he had suffered a ligament tear and he was ruled out for six months. After successful surgery, he is expected to return to action in five months. Lesedi Kapinga and Kermit Erasmus have just recovered from hamstring injuries, and both players are likely to be eased into action in the next week or so.

Defender Thabiso Monyane, who suffered a Grade 2 tear of the medial cruciate ligament in the Soweto derby, is expected to return to training next month. Meanwhile, Pirates said in a statement on Wednesday that they noted the conclusion of legal proceedings involving their forward, Thembinkosi Lorch, who received a three-year prison sentence – which was suspended for five years – and fined R100 000 in court this week for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2020.

Lorch sentencing Their statement read in part: “Consistent with Orlando Pirates’ rules and pledge, articulated in the statement the club issued when the legal proceedings commenced, the club is commencing its internal process. “Orlando Pirates Football Club is at all times mindful of its obligation as a result of the employer-employee relationship it has with the players.

“The club also handles the administration of justice in a manner that avoids double jeopardy – where the players would be punished twice for the same offence. “The above are consistent with the club values without which the club would not function judiciously. “Having said that, the club has removed Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until December 12.”