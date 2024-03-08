Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has warned arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs that they’ll be better in the Soweto derby than they were against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 with Cape Town Spurs at home after squandering an early lead as they failed to pitch up for the better part of the second half.

That draw didn’t only result in Pirates missing out on a chance to climb to second on the log, but it stained their dress rehearsal for the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium (3.30pm kick-off). But Riveiro is not crying over spilt milk. He believes that his troops will pull up their socks for the biggest sporting event in Mzansi in front of 90,000 spectators at the Calabash. After all, Pirates will also be motivated by the fact that they’ve won the last two Soweto derbies – in the DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup.

“I think we started the game the way we wanted – we got the lead. But there was no more news about us until the last 10 minutes,” Riveiro reflected on the Spurs draw.

“That was not acceptable. We need to be more consistent for the rest of the game, and not allow the opponents to feel they are still alive. “The problem against Spurs was attitude, and not football. But I am sure that Saturday it’s going to be a different story because the motivation is different.” Pirates have won two games and drawn two this year, with one of the wins ensuring that they kept their Nedbank Cup defence alive.

That was a decent run compared to Chiefs, who bagged their first win of the new year against Golden Arrows on Tuesday, after three goalless draws in all competitions. Chiefs’ three draws were so catastrophic that one eventually saw them miss out on the Nedbank Cup, extending their trophy drought to nine seasons. “Their form is not in our control. It was said here that the game is not about form or the last team which won, but who can do things right on the day,” Riveiro said.

“It’s difficult to find one derby where teams are expressing themselves. It’s more about not making mistakes in the derby. “But I hope this time we can see both teams playing at a better level than last time. Last time, I think we performed well for only 30 minutes in the first half.” Since arriving at Pirates, he’s coached in four derbies, winning two and losing two. The Spaniard said he could feel the importance of the clash the first day he landed on local shores. Hence, it’s important for the team to step up to the occasion.

“The atmosphere is something special. The history of both clubs makes the Soweto derby something unique in football,” he said of his derby experience.

“To be part of a game like this is something that is special to all of us, and not everyone has the privilege to experience and to live (it). “So, it’s an honour and a big responsibility, so we want to be at the level where we are able to compete and get the result.” Pirates desperately need the result, to make up for the two points they dropped on Wednesday.