Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane and Thabiso Kutumela lead the way in PSL Award nominations

The PSL announced their annual footballer of the season and DSTV Premiership awards digitally on Wednesday morning.

As expected, Sundowns attacker Peter Shalulile was nominated for the PSL footballer of the season award alongside team-mate Themba Zwane and Maritzburg United star Thabiso Kutumela.

In addition to the PSL footballer of the season, the trio also found themselves as the three nominees for the Player’s Player of the Season award.

AmaZulu duo Augustine Mulenga and Makhehlene Makhaula who have been stellar in Usuthu’s resurgence this season found themselves being snubbed in the nomination process.

However, Makhaula did find himself getting a nomination for the Midfielder of the Season along with Zwane and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Dennis Onyango who has been arguably the best goalkeeper in the PSL over recent years is again nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Season award and faces competition from AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa and Golden Arrows Sifiso Mlungwana.

As expected Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy and the Mamelodi Sundowns senior coaching duo of Manqoba Mngqithu and Rhulani Mokwena are the Coach of the Season nominees along with Golden Arrows mentor Mandla Ncikazi who has drawn praise for getting the most out of his players despite working with limited resources.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila’s Washington Arubi who has been an inspirational presence for Dylan Kerr’s side this season will be a frontrunner for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament award where he has been nominated along with team-mate Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Sundowns’ Shalulile.

Sundowns’ Mosa Lebusa has been nominated for the defender of the season award along with Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows FC and Tapelo Xoki of AmaZulu.

Nominees

PSL Footballer of the Season

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV Premiership

Player's Player of the Season

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Season

Benni McCarthy (AmaZulu)

Manqoba Mngqithi & Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mandla Ncikazi (Golden Arrows)

Goalkeeper of the Season

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defender of the Season

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC)

Tapelo Xoki (AmaZulu)

Midfielder of the Season

Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Makhehlene Makhaula (AmaZulu)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young player of the season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Kamogelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

MTN8:

Last Man Standing

Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup:

Player of the Tournament

Washington Arubi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Most Promising Player of the Tournament

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay)

Moloisane Mokhele (Chippa United)

